During Art Basel weekend in Miami Beach, sneakerheads can always expect to see some incredibly rare Air Jordan collabs with none other than SoleFly which was founded by Michael Jordan's brother-in-law, Carlos Prieto. These collabs end up going for exorbitant prices on the resale market and fans are always excited to get their hands on them. Earlier this year, we reported that the next SoleFly collab would be a velvet brown model of the Air Jordan 10.

During the Dior show last night, Prieto took to the event in an Air Jordan 10 colorway that looks nothing like what was originally reported. Instead, this shoe is mostly white with some silver detailing throughout. According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, it is believed this either the real collab or simply a friends and family model.

Art Basel weekend is taking place as of Thursday all the way to Sunday and so far, early reports indicate that this collab will officially drop on Saturday, December 7th although the price is unknown. Just like other SoleFly collabs, you can expect this one to be extremely limited so don't get your hopes up when it comes to copping.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest collaboration.