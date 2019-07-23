During the tail end of 2018, Miami sneaker boutique SoleFly took advantage of Art Basel by coming out with one of the best collaborations of the year, a patent leather Air Jordan 1 with black, green, and orange on it. SoleFly and Jordan Brand typically bring the heat when they're together so it shouldn't be a surprise that they want to try and rekindle that magic.

According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, SoleFly will be linking up with Jumpman in December of 2019 for a brand new Air Jordan 10 colorway. As of right now, the colorway is listed as "Velvet Brown/Black-Reflect Silver-Parachute Beige" which makes a lot of sense based on the photoshop rendering below. You can see the upper is mostly made of brown suede, while black and beige highlights are found throughout. From there, a silver 3M tongue brings the entire look together.

As of right now, there is no confirmation from Jordan brand that this shoe will be released, although @zsneakerheadz has a pretty good track record when it comes to these kinds of things.

Image via @zsneakerheadz