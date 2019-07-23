The Miami sneaker shop is coming with yet another Jordan Brand collab.
During the tail end of 2018, Miami sneaker boutique SoleFly took advantage of Art Basel by coming out with one of the best collaborations of the year, a patent leather Air Jordan 1 with black, green, and orange on it. SoleFly and Jordan Brand typically bring the heat when they're together so it shouldn't be a surprise that they want to try and rekindle that magic.
According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, SoleFly will be linking up with Jumpman in December of 2019 for a brand new Air Jordan 10 colorway. As of right now, the colorway is listed as "Velvet Brown/Black-Reflect Silver-Parachute Beige" which makes a lot of sense based on the photoshop rendering below. You can see the upper is mostly made of brown suede, while black and beige highlights are found throughout. From there, a silver 3M tongue brings the entire look together.
As of right now, there is no confirmation from Jordan brand that this shoe will be released, although @zsneakerheadz has a pretty good track record when it comes to these kinds of things.