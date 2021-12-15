SoleFly and Jordan Brand have teamed up for some great collaborations over the years. In 2021, the Florida-based sneaker boutique is looking to end the year on a high note with another Jumpman offering, this time centered around the Air Jordan 1 Low. SoleFly always knows how to out do themselves, and with this low-top AJ1, they certainly knocked it out of the park.

In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker is all black in the middle, while the toe box is red. From there, the front toe box and the back heel all have embossed animal print graphics, that are meant to be a reference to the everglades. Overall, it is quite literally a wild colorway and one that should leave sneakerheads intrigued.

If you are interested in copping the SoleFly x Air Jordan 1 Low, you will be able to do so as of Monday, December 27th through the Nike SNKRS App. This is certainly going to be a highly-sought-after collab, and with the release happening on SNKRS, you know it will be limited. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike