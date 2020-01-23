SoleFly is one of the biggest sneaker boutiques in all of Miami and every year, they come through with a new Air Jordan collab to celebrate Art Basel. This year, the Super Bowl is taking place in Miami and SoleFly is taking full advantage. Today, the brand revealed its brand new Super Bowl 54 capsule that pays homage to ten years of the brand. According to Complex, the capsule features slides, football cleats, a G Shock watch, apparel, and even an Air Jordan 10.

If you watch the video below, you can see different pieces of the capsule, as well as the aforementioned Air Jordan 10. For now, the shoe appears to be white with black and orange highlights on the sides. Within the next week or so, we will certainly be getting more information about this upcoming release.

There is going to be another Super Bowl Air Jordan 10 coming out soon so be on the lookout for that as well. As for the SoleFly Jordan 10, it appears as though it will be for friends and family only. Regardless, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you any sort of release information that may come to light.