Julez is clearing the air. Earlier today (April 11th), 35-year-old Solange Knowles began trending on social media after a young woman named Adore came forward claiming that the singer's 17-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., allegedly impregnated her and told her that her decision to not take Plan B makes her "so much less attractive."

Receipts from the pair's back-and-forth made their way onto The Neighborhood Talk this morning, and Twitter quickly responded to the rumours, writing things like "WHY IS JULEZ THROWING SHOTS AT MY SISTA SOLANGE, 'MY MOM DIDN'T HAVE EYES ON HER AT THAT AGE'??? WHY SHE IN IT???" and "Why y'all blaming Solange like Julez don't live with his daddy?!"

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In the hours following the online antics, Julez has spoken out, sharing more screenshots that are said to be from his conversation with Adore. "Julezzzzzz tell them it's fakeeeee," the incoming message reads. "Pleaseeeeeeeeee."

"Now usually I wouldn't speak on this typa stuff but this time I'm not gonna let y'all drag my family for something that is [fabricated]," he wrote alongside the conversation. "This text was from today, she wants y'all to know it's fake."

Since then, further screenshots have been revealed with Adore claiming that she wanted Julez to only tell @theneighborhoodtalk it's "fake," not all of social media. "How was I supposed to know that?" he wrote back. "You texted me, 'tell them it's fake.'"





"Now you tryna make it seem like I'm a liar, weird-ass boy TF," she responded, uploading a screenshot to her own Story and adding, "Don't try to make it seem like I'm lying oddball, [you know] what I meant tryna make me look like a liar no sir."

At this time, it remains unclear whether Adore is actually pregnant with Julez's baby or not, but time will certainly tell. Tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity updates.