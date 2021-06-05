Solange has released a new short film through her creative agency, Saint Heron, this week, featuring Dionne Warwick, SahBabii, and KeiyaA.

The new film, Passage, honors the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists which include Bethany Williams, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, Thebe Magugu, and Casablanca. Solange has previously said that she aims to use Saint Heron to spotlight underappreciated artists.



Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Solange detailed her inspiration for the short film with a press release:

In continuing Saint Heron’s world-making practice, Passage further explores my interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, spirit, philosophy and creation. Whether it be through album artwork, stage design, or filmmaking, I’ve always sought to create new visual languages that encompass the expressions my other works cannot communicate. I’m inspired to expand these processes through the Saint Heron Agency with a wider scope of collaborations and projects. To reflect on and honor the creative process with the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists, Passage aligns with Saint Heron’s mission to reverence creation as life, from abstraction to being. I’ve been a longtime fan of Wu Tsang’s work and to be able to work alongside her, the Saint Heron team, and all of the incredible artists and designers in the film, really fortifies the ethos of collaboration and communal creative exchange that we wish to continue to embody.

Check out Passage below.

