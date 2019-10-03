On March 1, Solange released her fantastic fourth album, When I Get Home. The next day, she released a 33-minute movie to accompany the album, which she co-directed with Terence Nance and referred to as a "Texas film." The movie provides dazzling dance-filled visuals for the majority of When I Get Home. During the portion soundtracked by "Sound of Rain," the seventeenth track on the album, the legendary Miami rapper, Trina, makes an appearance. Solange has always paid homage to her cultural predecessors. For a while, her Instagram bio merely stated, "missy elliot invented performance art." Solange similarly gushes over Trina in the interview they did together for Solange's September cover for L'Officiel Magazine. As Trina asks Solange questions over text about her latest album and her creative process, it becomes clear that they are equally big fans of each other.

Here are some enlightening excerpts from Solange's answers:

On fear:

"That’s what I’ve been trying to work on the most this past year. Moving past fear. It may look like I’m owning all of it, but some days I’m most certainly struggling, too. Those are the days I just try to be silent. Reflective. And just sit in it all. It sucks, though! It’s really not fun or sexy to have to confront those parts in that way. But I really am trying."

On When I Get Home:

"I wanted to create a bit more of a world with When I Get Home. A mecca that spoke to an environment and an expression. A place that you could go sonically and visually and digitally and feel immersed in as a project about what exactly the process of home is and the feelings behind it."

On Houston's impact on her album:

"So much of this album was created in Houston at an incredible art space called Project Row Houses in the neighborhood I grew up in called Third Ward. Just having the space to say, “Hey, this is where it started.”

On her favorite song off the album:

"I think “Beltway” for sure...that meditative hazy loopy-ness—I’m feeling all of that these days and it feels the most indicative of the landscape I’d like to move towards! “Things I Imagined” is a close second!"