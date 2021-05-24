Solange is expanding her Saint Huron label and website to branch into a full multidisciplinary platform, studio, and creative agency to promote vital voices within Black and Brown communities. The When I Get Home singer originally launched Saint Huron back in 2013.

Each featured dossier will only show on the Saint Huron website for 7 to 10 days at a time. Artists such as Helga Davis, Okwui Okpokwasili, Barbara Chase-Riboud, and Ilyasah Shabazz will be featured on the site.



John Lamparski / Getty Images

“Worldmaking has been a huge part of my practice," Solange explained in a press release. "The idea of leaving behind cities, meccas, and universes that were occupied and celebrated by bodies, voices, celebrations, and rituals to be discovered down the line. As we transition to an institution, the answer and the vision become abundantly clear. We are creating a legacy where we not only continue the work we have already built but preserve collections of creators with the urgency they deserve.

She continued: "Together we want to create an archive of stories, and works we deem valuable. We want to open up these works publicly and make them accessible to students, and our communities for research, engagement, and consumption, so that the works are integrated into our collective story and belong and grow with us. We are creating an embodiment of living testaments to the glory of expression, and how that recharges and reaffirms the reverence we hold for our own cultural and artistic worth. We look forward to furthering the pursuit of authenticity that empowers the stories of our people.”

