Some of Solange's Syndey Australian fans have been struck with bad news since the When I Get Home singer has announced that two of her tour dates in the city have been canceled. Solange was set to perform a string of shows at the Sydney Opera House but due to some unknown health reasons, the singer has to cancel.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The official statement has been posted on the venue's website, reading: "Solange has made the difficult decision, for health reasons, to shorten her time in Sydney this month. Due to the physical demands of the shows and having sought medical advice, the artist has decided to reduce the number of performances at the Opera House. As a result, the shows on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January 2020 will no longer take place, and will not be rescheduled."

Due to the cancellation, the only remaining shows that Solange will perform will be January 30 and 31.

This isn't the first time Solange has had to cancel shows to an illness. Last year she pulled out of her Coachella set due to her band's growing illness. While she hasn't been listed to perform this year, she will be performing at the 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City this summer.