Miya Ponsetto, dubbed "SoHo Karen" by the internet, just arrived back home in California and she's still holding on to her belief that 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. stole her phone.

Ponsetto rose to infamy after accusing the 14-year-old of stealing her iPhone in the lobby of Arlo SoHo, a New York City hotel. The incident was recorded by the child's father, jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold, and posted on Instagram for all to see.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Thursday and faces attempted robbery and attempted assault charges for attacking the jazz musician's son. Ponsetto was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and grand larceny in the fourth degree. She was arrested shortly after her recording her interview with Gayle King. The interview went viral based on Ponsetto's attire and her demeanor during the interview and towards King.

SoHo Karen was shortly released from jail and made her way back to California. As she got off her flight from the Big Apple, a Daily Mail videographer asked Ponsetto, “Why did you think that kid took your phone? Because he was black?”

She replied, “No, because he did."

Her claim contradicts her own lawyer, who had insisted “she is sorry,” and blamed the attack on Ponsetto being a “scared girl” who “lost her mind for a hot minute.”

Ponsetto has been ordered to stay away from Harrold and his son and is next due in Manhattan Criminal Court on March 29.

