Earlier this month, Miya Ponsetto became known as "SoHo Karen" when she wrongly accused a young Black teen of stealing her phone at the Arlo Hotel in December. While she awaits her case in connection with that situation, the 22-year-old was able to catch a break in her Beverly Hills public intoxication case on Thursday (January 28).

A judge agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge against Ponsetto, 22, after prosecutors said she had "no criminal history," prior to the DUI arrest last year that earned her the misdemeanor.



Ventura County Shariff’s Office via Getty Images

Ponsetto did not attend the hearing in person, but her co-defendant mom Nicole, 42, made an appearance and accepted the plea deal after she was charged with both public intoxication and with the battery of a police officer in the case. Nicole was also granted a 12-month diversion and informed that if she obeys all laws in the next year as well as completes 100 hours of community service, she could get her case dismissed.

“We’re thankful and we’re grateful Miya’s matter was dismissed. And Nicole will be earning a dismissal,” said the pair's defense lawyer Shaten Ghatan outside the courtroom. The mother-daughter duo was arrested back in February of last year in Beverly Hills outside the Peninsula Hotel.

“Officers responded to the Peninsula Hotel and determined that both [women] were unable to care for themselves, displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication and [were] subsequently arrested,” a Beverly Hills Police source previously told reporters.

"SoHo Karen" was arrested twice for DUI in California last year. She was freed on supervised release as she waits for her pending trial in the Manhatten attack. She faces charges of third-degree attempted robbery, grand larceny, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and two counts of attempted assault.

[via]