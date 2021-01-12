Miya Ponsetto, also known as "SoHo Karen," allegedly damaged a vacant NYC apartment before her notorious hotel incident. She accused the 14-year-old son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold of stealing her phone.

When SoHo Karen was charged Saturday in her attack of Keyon Harrold Jr. at the Arlo Hotel, prosecutors briefly detailed another incident from earlier that day in which she allegedly damaged an apartment door.

Ponsetto allegedly got into the building by using a fire extinguisher she found to destroy the doorknob. A tenant of the building confronted her, and Ponsetto claimed she rented the vacant unit through Airbnb and locked her keys inside. According to TMZ, Airbnb isn’t allowed to operate in the apartment building, and Miya never contacted management about renting it.

Ponsetto allegedly stayed for several hours, did damage to the curtains, left mail scattered on the floor, and dirtied up the bathroom.

Police were contacted, but when they arrived, they could not access the vacant apartment because the door was so badly damaged it wouldn't open. Ponsetto was long gone at this point. A police report was filed, and Ponsetto is currently under investigation for criminal mischief with at least $250 in damages.



Arlo Hotel in New York City

Because of the Arlo hotel altercation, Ponsetto was arrested and charged with attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In California, Ponsetto has an outstanding DUI case in Ventura County from October. She's also due in court at the end of January following her arrest for being drunk in public at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills in February 2020. With an extensive rap sheet, she may soon be adding trespassing to the list soon.

