Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, will no longer be appearing on his extended family's reality show because she's looking to expand her career in the acting world. The 21-year-old model has only made an appearance in the last season but fans shouldn't get used to it since she's cutting her screen time to save it for cinematic pursuits.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sofia caught up with Entertainment Tonight recently and explained her career plans. "[...] I want to get into acting," she said. "I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear. I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon." Apparently Sofia is already reading scripts. "The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it," she said. Sofia's father is famed musician Lionel Richie and she's the sister of Nicole Richie.

"I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," she added of her career. Expect to see Sofia on the big screen sooner than later.