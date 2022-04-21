23-year-old model and fashion designer, Sofia Richie, took to Instagram to reveal that she is now engaged to music executive, Elliot Grainge. Grainge is the son of Universal Music chairman Lucian Grainge, and found success co-founding the label, 10k Projects, signing Trippie Redd and Iann Dior, among others.

In a heartfelt post sharing the news, Sofia wrote, "Forever isn't long enough," show the two of them surrounded by flower petals and candles during the proposal.

Hundreds of celebrities and fans took to the comments, celebrating the news and congratulating the happy couple. Grainge also posted a photo from the occasion, showing the two sharing a kiss, with the caption "She said yes [heart] [heart]." Sofia commented, "I love you."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sofia made their relationship official after posting a photo of the two kissing in an IG carousel in April 2021. Just days after the two were spotted out in Beverly Hills together. An insider revealed to E! News early on in the relationship that Sofia's father, Lionel Richie, seemingly approved of the two being together. "He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together."

Sofia had previously been in a high-profile long-term relationship with Scott Disick in 2017. They chose to end their relationship in 2020, so Scott could focus on himself and his children. During their relationship, Lionel Richie voiced his disapproval of Disick and his daughter multiple times, even revealing that he was "scared to death" of their relationship.

Check out Sofia's Instagram posts below. Congrats to the couple!





