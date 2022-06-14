SoFaygo Teases New Album "Pink Heartz" With "B4pink" EP

SoFaygo has been on the come up over the last few years and he has certainly gotten the attention of some big names in the music industry. One such person is none other than Travis Scott, who signed SoFaygo to his Cactus Jack imprint which boasts the likes of Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and more. The artist has been teasing his album Pink Heartz for months now, but today, he dropped a short five-track EP to tide fans over.

The EP is called B4pink which is a pretty appropriate name considering that this EP is meant to be a teaser for what is to come. With only five tracks here, the tape is a very quick listen although SoFaygo makes good use of his time thanks to some catchy and punchy tracks that will leave fans wanting more.

You can stream the new EP, down below. Let us know what you think of these tracks, in the comments section, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more releases from the hip-hop world.

Tracklist:

1. Long Way

2. Count Me Out

3. Good Day

4. Fall

5. Got Damn!