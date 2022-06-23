SoFaygo has been making quite the name for himself as of late. The artist continues to drop EPs and short projects to tide fans over until the release of Pink Heartz which will be his debut album. This new project is slated to release later in 2022, and fans are certainly excited for it to finally come out.

The artist has created a ton of buzz especially ever since signing with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint. His status in the game is rising and it just so happens that he was named to the 2022 XXL Freshman List. This is always a huge honor for young artists, and today, his freestyle was released by XXL.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, SoFaygo decided to get melodic with his flow as he recited the lyrics line by line as if he could already envision the beat that should have been playing underneath. At times, these freestyles are awkward because there is no production, and the lines are already part of another song. Despite this, SoFaygo did a good job controlling his voice and making things smooth.

There is no doubt that the artist has a ton of talent, and it is going to be interesting to see how he develops over the next few months. With Pink Heartz on the horizon, we are definitely in for a treat.

Let us know what you think of SoFaygo's freestyle, in the comments section down below.