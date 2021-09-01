SoFaygo Announces Cactus Jack Signing & Releases "Let's Lose Our Minds"

Thanks to his viral TikTok hit "Knock Knock" and fan-favorite solo projects Lucky 7 and After Me, SoFaygo is right on the brink of breaking through to Hip-Hop's mainstream. Earlier this summer, the 19-year-old rapper spoke with HNHH for the Rise & Grind editorial series, moments before taking the stage in front of a sold-out venue in Atlanta. A month later, SoFaygo made a showstopping appearance on Trippie Redd's "MP5." Now, the rising artist is opening his vault and treating fans to a song that he has been teasing since the start of 2021.

Packaged alongside a stunning music video, "Let's Lose Our Minds" serves as SoFaygo's first solo single since dropping off After Me last December, and the melodic new track is an infectious effort that demonstrates his dynamic versatility. In tandem with the release of "Let's Lose Our Minds," SoFaygo has also officially announced his signing with Cactus Jack, making him the latest addition to Travis Scott's talented record label.

Check out the music video for SoFaygo's newly released single "Let's Lose Our Minds" below, and let us know what you think about the newest Cactus Jack artist.

Quotable Lyrics

All they wanna do is bluff, hey (Okay)

All they wanna do is talk down 'cause they don't wanna see me up, hey (Grrah)

I don't really give a fuck, hey, I'ma keep countin' these bucks, hey

It's really lookin' too late for the boy, you might as well be stuck,