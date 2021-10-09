Nike Dunks might be at the height of their popularity, and good news for sneakerheads, more versions of the iconic shoe are set to be released soon.

This time, Nike is collaborating with Social Status, an independent, upscale street fashion and shoe boutique, creating a new Nike Dunk concept and colorway, inspired by 'free lunch' programs offered at public schools. Social Status' owner, James Whitner, earlier eluded to the collaboration's inspiration in an Instagram post that mentioned the upcoming concept.

Image via Nike

Two Nike Dunk colorways are expected to drop in the Social Status x Nike "Free Lunch" project, with its latest shoe appropriately named, "Strawberry Milk". Details on the new, Mid Dunk include a Light Soft Pink, and Shy Pink variations that make up much of the shoe's exterior color, with a leather, tan colored base and a brown sole. Other hints of pink and light blue round out the "Strawberry Milk" colorway, while materials such as suede and velvet work with the leather throughout the shoe.

"Strawberry Milk", the latest Nike Dunks from the Social Status x Nike "Free Lunch" project, releases October 15th on socialstatuspgh.com, for the expected $130 retail price.

Check out more photos of the Nike Dunk below, including the official launch video from Social Status x Nike. Will you be copping a pair?

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[via]