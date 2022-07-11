When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster last fall, nobody could've expected that the two would've formed such a strong bond between them in less than a year.

We've already seen the 28-year-old spending time (even on his own) with the socialite's young children, and earlier today (July 11) it was revealed that he'll be appearing in the upcoming second season of The Kardashians, which we received a trailer for this morning.

As Page Six notes, in the reality shows premiere season, Davidson briefly appeared (though only off-camera) to make a flirtatious joke about his girlfriend's lady parts.

"Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy," Kardashian said to her beau from her spot in the confessional chair. "Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina."

The Saturday Night Live alum responded, "More than me?" to which the 41-year-old grinned and replied, "Not more than you, but she's probably seen it."

In the preview of the upcoming season (set to premiere on September 22nd), Davidson actually makes it on-screen, and is chatting with Khloé Kardashian when Kim asks him, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?"

The New York native took no time in tossing his phone to the side and running off behind the reality star to join her for some steamy fun.

Elsewhere in the news, it's been reported that the 28-year-old has added some new ink to his collection of pieces dedicated to Kardashian, seemingly getting "Jasmine and Aladdin" tattooed under his "KNSCP" that allegedly represents his girlfriend and her children's initials.

On Monday, the California native dropped off a new photo dump showcasing some intimate moments from her recent pool day with Davidson, following their tropical island getaway a few weeks back – check them out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.













