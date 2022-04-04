In 2020, Louis C.K, comedian and actor, released his standup comedy album, Sincerely Louis CK. The hour long project filled with jokes was the now 54-year-old's first performance following his admission to numerous acts of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Five women told The NY Times that Louis masturbated in front of them without receiving their permission. In response to these allegations, Louis issued a statement in which he admitted to doing those acts and claimed that he would be stepping away from the spotlight. He also stated, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them."

Fast forward five years after these claims were proven true, Sincerely Louis CK, which features jokes about the misconduct, has won the award for 'Best Comedy Album' at the 64th Annual Grammys. While Louis was not in attendance and the category was not broadcasted on CBS, The Recording Academy posted the win to Twitter and sent social media users over the edge.

The post is now filled with hundreds of comments from outraged users who can't believe Louis was given a win despite his past. One person wrote, "'forgive or forget' no i'm pretty sure people who commit multiple sex crimes usually go to jail even if they apologise."

Another chimed in, "Congrats! You gave an award to a man who violated the consent of multiple women!"

Many others even brought Will Smith into the mix following his physically assaulting Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Those viewers claimed that if Louis can be forgiven, then so can Smith.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Louis has yet to accept the award or issue a statement, but social media has not let up.

Check out the original tweet and user comments down below.

