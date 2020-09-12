Neymar is one of the biggest soccer stars in the entire world and is a superstar player for the Brazilian National Team, as well as the French club Paris Saint-Germain. Since his days as a young adolescent, teams knew Neymar was going to be a star, and that is exactly why he was signed to Nike at the age of 13. For 15 years, Neymar has spent his career with Nike, but now, it looks as though that has officially changed.

Today, Neymar took to social media where he announced that he had signed to Puma. For now, there are no details as to just how big this deal is, although it's clear that Neymar will now wear Puma sneakers while representing the brand on an International level.

Per Neymar:

"I grew up watching videos of great football legends. They were the KINGs of the pitch. KINGs of my sport. This is exactly what I have dreamt of for myself. I want to do it my way. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. I want the KING to reign on the pitch again and inspire generations, as it has inspired mine. This will be my PUMA history. THE KING IS BACK."

Over the course of the next few years, it will be interesting to see if Neymar is given his own signature shoe. With this possibility in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for future sneaker news.