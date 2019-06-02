The news broke that soccer superstar Neymar Jr was being accused of raping a woman in Paris. And since the claims have been brought against him, Neymar Jr thought it best to immediately get started on the damage control. The athlete released a video statement via his official Instagram account and although the video is in Portuguese, sources inform Neymar is calling the claims out. According to HipHopWired, an associated press report was released and stated herein: "After the revelation, the player used Instagram to publish a 7-minute video that includes WhatsApp messages he says he exchanged with the accuser in a friendly way days later. Neymar calls the incident “a setup” and insists it is an attempt of extortion against him."

In the video you can find here, you may see that a series of text messages were shared between Neymar Jr. and the victim on WhatsApp. The text messages include explicit photos and what sources deciphered as intimate conversations in Portuguese. Overall, all we know is that Neymar Jr. is calling it a set-up. Now, we are not certain what to make of the situation, but we expect further details on this very soon. Rape allegations are very serious, regardless of who is being accused, thus we hope to gain some clarity very soon.

