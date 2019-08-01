Soccer star Clinton N’Jie has a perfectly good explanation for why his sex tape ended up on his personal Snapchat account for all to see. He was simply too drunk and "pressed the wrong button."

According to reports, N’Jie's x-rated video was posted on Snapchat and viewed by thousands before it was eventually deleted. The Sun reports, "In the video he is reportedly seen lying down while a woman performs a sex act on him."

As the 25-year old striker recently explained, he got a bit carried away while celebrating his $6 million deal with the Dynamo Moscow.

“I’m sorry, I had drunk too much,” N’Jie said, per Orange.fr. “I celebrated my new contract and wanted to read the news. I pressed the wrong button.”

At least he was honest, right?