Twitter is one of the funniest places on the planet, although it can also be one of the most toxic. At the end of the day, it really depends on what side of the joke you're on. In simple terms, in order to win Twitter, you have to make sure you avoid being one of the trending topics throughout the day. As long as you manage that, then you should be fine although sometimes, that is much easier said than done.

Today, Twitter's target was a man by the name of Jizz Hornkamp, who is a soccer player for a Dutch league team called FC Den Bosch. Hornkamp was able to score four goals today in a huge rally from a 3-0 deficit in the second half. His play was pretty phenomenal, and you can see his highlights in the clip below.

Of course, his name immediately got people's attention as Jizz in English is, well, you know exactly where I am going with this. As a result of his name, Hornkamp immediately became a trending topic and there were plenty of hilarious jokes to be had here.

From the sexual innuendoes to the downright immature puns, Twitter had an absolute field day with this, and you can see some of the funniest tweets about it, below.