mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SOB X RBE's Yhung T.O. & DaBoii Drop "Demon & Mufasa" Joint Album Ft. Snoop Dogg

Lynn S.
April 26, 2020 17:03
0 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Demon and Mufasa
Yhung T.O. & DaBoii

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yhung T.O. and DaBoii of SOB X RBE dropped a joint album called "Demon and Mufasa," boasting only one feature from Snoop Dogg.


Yhung T.O. and DaBoii, two members of California rap collective, SOB X RBE, decided to ditch their fellow brethren and make their own joint album in the form of Demon and Mufasa. Ever since fellow SOB X RBE member, Lul G, was charged with first-degree murder last year, the group has been reduced to a trio. Despite enduring a rumoured group breakup in 2018, remaining members T.O., DaBoii, and Slimmy B came through with a new album this past December, Strictly Only Brothers. Now, T.O. and DaBoii have ventured out onto their own to make their collaborative project, Demon and Mufasa.

Both of them manage to hold their own on all 14 tracks, with Yhung T.O, the only real vocalist out of SOB X RBE's four members, crooning along at times and spitting with intensity at others, while DaBoii sticks exclusively to rapping. The only artist outside of the duo that is featured on the album is a pretty good snag, especially for some Cali-repping MCs. Snoop Dogg contributes his signature flow to the eleventh track, "Ghetto," on which all three artists reflect on certain hardships they've each personally faced growing up in the ghetto, such as losing one's father and being confronted with gang life.

Demon and Mufasa Tracklist

1. Follow My Lead
2. Forever Ballin
3. First Thing First
4. We Don’t Miss Sh*t
5. Da Robbery, Pt. 1
6. Like You
7. Victim
8. WYLIN
9. Da Robbery, Pt. 2
10. Back to Back
11. Ghetto ft. Snoop Dogg
12. Soul Snatched
13. Another Day
14. Woofin

Yhung T.O. DaBoii Snoop Dogg
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES SOB X RBE's Yhung T.O. & DaBoii Drop "Demon & Mufasa" Joint Album Ft. Snoop Dogg
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject