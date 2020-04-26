SOB X RBE's Yhung T.O. & DaBoii Drop "Demon & Mufasa" Joint Album Ft. Snoop Dogg

Yhung T.O. and DaBoii, two members of California rap collective, SOB X RBE, decided to ditch their fellow brethren and make their own joint album in the form of Demon and Mufasa. Ever since fellow SOB X RBE member, Lul G, was charged with first-degree murder last year, the group has been reduced to a trio. Despite enduring a rumoured group breakup in 2018, remaining members T.O., DaBoii, and Slimmy B came through with a new album this past December, Strictly Only Brothers. Now, T.O. and DaBoii have ventured out onto their own to make their collaborative project, Demon and Mufasa.

Both of them manage to hold their own on all 14 tracks, with Yhung T.O, the only real vocalist out of SOB X RBE's four members, crooning along at times and spitting with intensity at others, while DaBoii sticks exclusively to rapping. The only artist outside of the duo that is featured on the album is a pretty good snag, especially for some Cali-repping MCs. Snoop Dogg contributes his signature flow to the eleventh track, "Ghetto," on which all three artists reflect on certain hardships they've each personally faced growing up in the ghetto, such as losing one's father and being confronted with gang life.

Demon and Mufasa Tracklist

1. Follow My Lead

2. Forever Ballin

3. First Thing First

4. We Don’t Miss Sh*t

5. Da Robbery, Pt. 1

6. Like You

7. Victim

8. WYLIN

9. Da Robbery, Pt. 2

10. Back to Back

11. Ghetto ft. Snoop Dogg

12. Soul Snatched

13. Another Day

14. Woofin