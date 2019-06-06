mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SOB X RBE Stay Worry Free & "Rich" On Their Latest Track

Aron A.
June 06, 2019 13:32
Rich
SOB x RBE

New heat from the Vallejo collective.


It was once rumored that SOB x RBE would be splitting up but thankfully, that seemed to be a hoax of sorts. The Vallejo crew's been regarded as some of the next up out of California and with each release, they've proved why. In the past few years, they've dished out a ton of projects including three studio albums and an EP with Marshmello that dropped earlier this year.

The SOB x RBE team came through with a brand new single today titled, "Rich." The single serves as their first drop since Family Not A Group project in April. The track kicks off with DaBoii before Yhung T.O. and Slimmy B follow suit.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as say they got a bag, ain’t got one dollar
How you n***as say y'all funkin', ain't got one problem?
Hit that pussy out the park, I'ma Barry Bonds it
Threw some diamonds on my bitch, now my bitch tryin' it

SOB x RBE new single new song
