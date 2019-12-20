SOB X RBE Returns With 15-Track Project "Strictly Only Brothers"

They've gone through a few shifts in their group over the years, but SOB x RBE continues to press forward. The Bay Area rappers have returned with Strictly Only Brothers as a trio with a project that is dripping with a young, California sound from front to back. It's their second release of the year following April's joint effort with Hit-Bot titled Family Not a Group.

SOB x RBE has faced challenges following breakup rumors and news that former member Lul G, real name George Harris, was arrested in Nevada on first-degree murder charges. Remaining members DaBoii, Yhung T.O, and Slimmy B hope to prove that they're worthy of attention, so stream Strictly Only Brothers and let us know how they fared on their featureless project.

Tracklist

1. Pass the Mic

2. Still Won’t

3. When U See Me

4. Strictly Only Brothers

5. My Chain

6. Jokes Up

7. Make Her Dance

8. Ain’t Got Time

9. Mosh Pit

10. Everybody

11. My Thugs

12. Fuck What U Heard

13. Screamin Murdah

14. Legend

15. Sensei