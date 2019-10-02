SOB x RBE have been having a great run in the past year and a half. The group's made waves from out of Vallejo, CA, helping usher in a new wave of West Coast hip-hop. Unfortunately, one of the members is now facing some serious legal charges that could result in some serious jail time.

Per HipHopDX, Lul G, real name George Harris, has been arrested for murder in Nevada last month. The Solano County Sheriff's Office took the rapper into custody on September 21st, according to the website. He's currently detained in Fairfield, CA at the Staton Correctional Facility. Details surrounding his arrest are limited at this time but the Solano County Sheriff's Office website indicates that he's being held without bail.

SOB x RBE have had a pretty epic year so far which included a performance at both weekends of Coachella. They've steadily released a ton of loose singles this year and also teamed up with Hit-Boy for their project, Family Not A Group which arrived back in April. That project arrived just a week after they joined forces with EDM producer Marshmello for the project, Roll The Dice. Most recently, they hit the stage for Rolling Loud in their stomping grounds of the Bay Area.

At this point, it appears as though the group hasn't addressed Lul G's arrest. We'll keep you posted on more information regarding his case.