SOB x RBE Drop Single "Doggy Dogg World"

Erika Marie
August 31, 2019 02:03
103 Views
Doggy Dogg World
A title tribute to Snoop Dogg.


Around this time last year, fans were worried that SOB x RBE was finished. There were breakup rumors that aided to the speculation, but in April they surprised everyone with their album Family Not a Group with Hit-Boy. The Northern California collective has continued to make music as the months have rolled on, and on Thursday they delivered "Doggy Dogg World."

It's obvious that SOB x RBE's latest effort has a west coast vibe, a sound that the group is known for. The quartet— Slimmy B, Lul G, DaBoii, and Yhung T.O.—paid homage to west coast legend Snoop Dogg with the title of their track, but the song itself is unlike Snoop records of the past. Meanwhile, a snippet of "Doggy Dogg World" was shared on the group's Instagram page, and fans couldn't help but notice that Lul G was suspiciously missing from the track. Rumors about member shifts are circulating once again, but we'll have to wait and see how this one plays out. Check out "Doggy Dogg World" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Another ten bands out her asshole
Can't get a feature 'cause your bag low
Another knock blowing up the trap phone
Good d*ck f*cking up her backbone
N*ggas think it's good, it ain't that though
Threw bro five bands put him back on
F*ck then I kick her out the back door

SOB x RBE
