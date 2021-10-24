Snubbs Drops "Loyalty Is A Action"

Harlem's own Snubbs is bringing the sound of drill to his stomping ground. The rising rapper has been putting in work over the past few years. In 2019, he dropped off his EP, #4THQUARTER including the song, "Stepdad" and quickly followed it up with a deluxe version with an additional three songs.

Now, the rapper is back with a brand new boy of work titled, Loyalty Is A Action. His new project is 10 songs in total with appearances from a slew of collaborators. Snubbs connects with De'Rez Deshon on "Way Up" while he later reunited with Ghosty for their banger, "Blocc Work."

Check out the latest project from Snubbs, Loyalty Is A Action below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of the album.