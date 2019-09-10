Stockholm, Sweden-based sneaker retailer Sneakersnstuff is celebrating their 20th anniversary this year, as is the Nike Air Tailwind IV silhouette, so to two are combining for a joint collab in celebration of their two-decade run.

The special edition sneakers, limited to just 1999 numbered pairs, are inspired by a prototype colorway of the original Nike Tailwind ’79 OG.

The SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV comes equipped with a range of materials and a variety of colors, including a white and power blue upper with a black midsole beneath it all. The kicks are also highlighted by yellow and copper detailing around the ankle collar and inner lining while the tongue nods to the 20th ann'y and the heel boasts the numbered pair.

The exclusive collab will release exclusively at SNS on September 18th for $160. Click here to sign up for the raffle, and continue scrolling for a detailed look at the SNS Air Tailwind IV.

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SNS

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews

SNS x Nike Air Tailwind IV/SneakerNews