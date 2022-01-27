Franklin Saint, portrayed by Damson Idris, has a lot on his plate in the FX series Snowfall. Being a drug lord/cocaine kingpin comes with a slew of ups and downs, and the writing in Snowfall elucidates upon these in great detail. There are tightropes to tip-toe, many of which form an interconnected network resembling a web of traps and trials. Every great success on Franklin Saint's "career path" opens gates to darker corridors, entirely up to him to traverse and maneuver through.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Snowfall's viewership took a major upward leap when clips of Damson Idris' acting made rounds on social media platforms. Specific scenes, displaying his ability to switch into an incredibly believable Black American accent (considering he's from across the pond), impressed those that came across posted videos. Scenes of his intense presence and delivery also gave Twitter users reasons to delve into the world that Snowfall had to offer:

The Season 5 trailer for Snowfall gives viewers a glimpse into Franklin's current life juncture. As with previous seasons, Franklin is at the forefront of the story, and the focus on his progression is prevalent. Season 4 showed him reaching the proverbial top, and it seems like Season 5 will expound upon what comes with the territory. With such success in the business he is a part of, federal issues tend to manifest as a result.

Snowfall Season 5 premieres on February 23rd.