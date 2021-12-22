From Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan to Euphoria and BMF, there have been several great shows that have premiered over the last few years, but few television shows have caught a stride as strong as FX's Snowfall. Starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, and Isaiah Rio, among many others, the crime drama series has earned the respect of countless fans and even inspired a debate about whether it's better than The Wire.

Snowfall's fourth season wrapped up this past spring, but eager fans can get excited for the return of the FX drama because it will be back on air in just two months.



GC Images/GC Images/Getty Images

According to Complex, Snowfall will finally return for its season 5 on Wednesday, February 23, when it will air the first two episodes of the season exclusively on FX. The announcement reportedly comes straight from Snowfall's Damson Idris (who portrays Franklin Saint on the show). The breakout star, who Denzel Washington hilariously commented on earlier this month, shared the premiere details on Instagram alongside the caption "Our turn [snowflake emoji]."

The official trailer for Season 5 is set to arrive on Christmas Day, but for now, check out the premiere date announcement below.





Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on Season 5 of Snowfall.

[via]