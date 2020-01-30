mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snow Tha Product Spits Spanish Bars On New Banger "Perico"

Mitch Findlay
January 30, 2020 17:15
Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product goes in.


Even for non-Spanish speakers, Latin Trap music has become an enjoyable genre for a variety of reasons. There's something refreshing about hearing bars delivered in another language, different cadential shifts and emphasized sounds. Today, Mexican-American emcee Snow Tha Product opted to flex her bilingual chops and fire off "Perico," an absolute banger fueled by a provocative and hype-inducing video. Though some might require a translator to get the full extent of the experience, the track energy is enough to provide an instantaneous hook. 

For the most part, said energy is fueled by Snow herself, who destroys the percussive instrumental with a rapid-fire flow. There's an undeniable presence in her delivery, likely emboldened by a gang of scantily clad fitness gurus on glute-day. While any efforts on my part to interpret her lyrics would likely prove futile, one must defer to the wisdom of Will Ferrell for this one: I don't know what it means, but it's provocative. Look for this one to catch fire imminently, and big ups to Snow for continuously murdering tracks all day. 

