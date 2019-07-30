Snow Tha Product Ain't Here For The Clowns On "Funny"

Before the wave of female hip-hop acts emerged in the past two or three years, Snow Tha Product was holding it down for the ladies in the underground. Over the years. she's proved to be a formidable emcee each time she steps to the mic. However, it feels like it's been a hot minute since we got new project from her. She released Half Way There... Pt. 1 in 2016. She continued to release loose singles since. Now, she returns with her latest drop, "Funny."

The City Boys might be claiming they're up right now but Snow Tha Product is back with a little something to humble them. She dropped off her latest single, "Funny" recently which flexes her melodious and bar-heavy delivery while slamming her ex-boyfriend who was presumably a clown, based on the single's cover art and general lyrics.

Peep her new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Before I got some charges, you fraudulent fraud bitch

I'm sitting here figuring out quickly you changed topics

Can't even be shocked if you played with the optics

You loved to pull off stunts with that 'it ain't your fault' shit

