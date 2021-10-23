Snotty Nose Rez Kids Unveil New Project "Life After"

Vancouver-based First Nations duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids came into 2021 strong after the release of Trapline at the beginning of the pandemic. As things are opening up, they've returned with their latest body of work, Life After. The rap duo, consisting of Quinton "Yung Trybez" Nyce and Darren "Young D" Metz, deliver 13 songs in total with appearances from Just John, Polo Brian, ebonEmpress, and Jenny Lea.

"This one is definitely a lot darker than our other albums, but that just fit the vibe, you know?" Young D told Exclaim! "Especially living in a literal fucking pandemic, we felt like, 'Okay, this is right, and the time is now to put out something like this because we know a lot of people will relate.'"

Check out their new project below.