Snotty Nose Rez Kids Gear Up For New Album With "No Jesus Piece"

The talent emerging out of Canada these days is truly incredible. Sure, Toronto's getting the spotlight but out on the West Coast, Snotty Nose Rez Kids have been delivering banger after banger. The group is currently preparing for the release of their next studio album, Life After which is set to drop on Oct 22nd. This week, they shared a powerful new single titled, "No Jesus Piece" that finds them poppin' their sh*t while also addressing and taking aim at the Catholic church and the Canadian government's inhumane actions against Indigenous communities.

"The Catholic church and the government of Canada used Catholicism as a tool of annihilation of Indigenous culture, practice, teachings and ways of being,” Snotty Nose Rez Kids said of their new single.

Check out the record "No Jesus Piece" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We stay Minay on this side of town

It's a whole mood when I let my hair down

That mean I can't hear you when you talkin,' please stop talkin'

I keep it ninety-one plus nine, I call that Dennis Rodman

