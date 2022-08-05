$NOT Experiments With His Sound On "Immaculate"

$NOT is an artist who has shown himself to do an array of styles. He can certainly go the hype route, but he also knows when to get a bit more mellow. Artists who can offer a range of sounds are usually more successful because they will appeal to more fans, and $NOT understands this.

In fact, on his most recent effort called "Immaculate," $NOT completely shifts his sound as he goes for something that could even be categorized as a slow jam. As you will hear, the production is luscious and the BPM brings $NOT to a much slower pace. The artist seems comfortable here as he serves up some dope bars that will definitely impress fans. Overall, it's a great case of experimentation from $NOT, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m smokin’ and rollin’ and chokin’

My mind don’t be open for none of that bullshit (Yeah)

While I run to the ocean, my feet in slow motion

Somebody come help me, I’m trippin’ (Trippin’)