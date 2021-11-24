$NOT Brings The Hype On New Single "Go"

After securing a feature verse on Kevin Abstract's "Slugger" back in July, $NOT had a quiet couple of months.
Now, the 23-year-old is back with fast raps and his new friend, a Chucky toy, for "Go," a preview of $NOT's upcoming album Ethereal.
Attacking a hyperactive instrumental with fast-paced triplets, $NOT swerves between references to Magic School Bus and Malcolm In The Middle and unleashes a couple of insane stunts with Chucky.
Accompanied by shaky visuals shot between a couple of gas pumps, "Go" is the perfect balance of chaos and high-level rapping and should leave fans excited for what's to come on Ethereal.
Quotable Lyrics
Bullet coming out kicking like Bruce Wayne
F*ck whatever them n****s got to say
I'ma ball hard even in my grave
I won't let nobody f*ck up my day
I won't let a girl have my last name
Check out $NOT's "Go" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.