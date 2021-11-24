$NOT Brings The Hype On New Single "Go"

After securing a feature verse on Kevin Abstract's "Slugger" back in July, $NOT had a quiet couple of months.

Now, the 23-year-old is back with fast raps and his new friend, a Chucky toy, for "Go," a preview of $NOT's upcoming album Ethereal.

Attacking a hyperactive instrumental with fast-paced triplets, $NOT swerves between references to Magic School Bus and Malcolm In The Middle and unleashes a couple of insane stunts with Chucky.

Accompanied by shaky visuals shot between a couple of gas pumps, "Go" is the perfect balance of chaos and high-level rapping and should leave fans excited for what's to come on Ethereal.

Quotable Lyrics

Bullet coming out kicking like Bruce Wayne

F*ck whatever them n****s got to say

I'ma ball hard even in my grave

I won't let nobody f*ck up my day

I won't let a girl have my last name

Check out $NOT's "Go" below and let us know what you think down in the comments.