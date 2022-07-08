$NOT & Night Lovell Connect For "MS PORTER" Single

Florida's $NOT and Canadian underground artist Night Lovell are no strangers to collaborating; back in 2020 they crafted a fan favourite with "Human," and this weekend, they delivered a new dreamy joint track called "MS PORTER."

The three-minute and 40-second long single may remind listeners of a dark lullaby with synths and drums laced throughout.

Aside from working on this collaboration, $NOT has been busy preparing for his upcoming Grey Day tour with the $uicideboy$, Ski Mask The Slump God, Knocked Loose, JPEGMAFIA, Code Orange, and Maxo Kream, as they hit 40 cities across the U.S.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old caught our attention with the arrival of his Ethereal album in February, boasting features from names like Trippie Redd, Joey Bada$$, Juicy J, Kevin Abstract, and of course, "DOJA" with A$AP Rocky, which landed him in a bit of trouble with the female rapper the song was named after.

Stream "MS PORTER" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

How did I get this far? Me and my n*ggas just raised the bar

My n*gga, this shit so fake (Yeah), wanna consume me, ain't no way

Don't give a f*ck 'bout what you n*ggas gon' say

I did it myself and that's all we gon' say, ayy (I did it myself, bitch)