$NOT & Denzel Curry Bring A Splash Of Pink To Albania In "Sangria" Video

Draped in all pink outfits, Flordia rappers $NOT and Denzel Curry go off in Tirana, Albania for the "Sangria" music video.

West Palm Beach artist $NOT dropped off two full-length albums over the span of 2020. At the start of spring, he released his debut project - TRAGEDY +, a twelve-track offering that solely featured Maggie Lindemann and Wifisfuneral. In an impressive feat, the "GOSHA" rapper doubled up during the fall to share yet another twelve-track project in the form of Beautiful Havoc. Released in October, Beautiful Havoc was led by singles like "Mean" and "Sangria," which feature Flo Milli and Denzel Curry, respectively.

So far, several songs from the project -- including "WATCH OUT," "Who Do I Trust," and "Like Me" -- have received captivating visual treatments, and yesterday, $NOT returned with a brand new music video for "Sangria."

After a series of Cole Bennet-directed music videos, $NOT switches things up and taps Omar Jones to direct the visuals for "Sangria." The final result is like a scene out of Dr. Strange -- trippy, vibrant, and beautifully shot. Set in Albania, the video finds $NOT and his fellow Florida artist Denzel Curry sporting all pink outfits as they parade around under an overpass near the Lana River in Tirana. The crazy camera work packs a punch that makes the two rappers' verses hit even harder, and its dizzying visual effects pair perfectly with the production's hypnotic flute sample.

