Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston, over the weekend, his team confirmed in a post on his Instagram page, Saturday. He was 36 years old.

Snootie was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in a ditch near English Street and Alice Street and was quickly rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

"It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually," officer R. Willkens told reporters, according to ABC 13.

The shooting is currently under investigation and police reportedly have video of the incident.

"Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!" Snootie's Instagram page wrote on Saturday, captioning a photo of the late rapper.

His team had originally revealed that Snootie was still fighting in the hospital, following early reports that he had been shot.

"Snootie is not dead. But he's fighting for his life," the post had read. "Out of respect for the family, please refrain from sharing anything that is not communicated through his official accounts."





