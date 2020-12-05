Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have been together for almost 25 years now and while their union is still going strong, it's been well-documented that they have gone through some trials and tribulations over the years. Regardless, the two have been quite open about their life together especially with much of their experiences happening within the public eye. As a result of their status as a celebrity couple, fans are always looking for signs that things could be rocky, and that's exactly what happened on Friday.

Broadus took to her Instagram story where she wrote "we all wasted the best versions of ourselves on someone who didn't give a single fuck." While it's unclear as to who Broadus was talking about, many decided to jump to conclusions as they speculated that Snoop might be behind the post.

In the comments of the Instagram post below, fans questioned Broadus' IG story with one fan saying "She’s right, she ‘been down’ for decades and it came with struggle love. Maybe not financially, but definitely fidelity wise. So ladies, get that bread, get that head then leave. And don’t birth these men kids. Easier to dip." Another fan wrote "I really want her to leave she’s too grown to be making post like this. Get yourself a lawyer, a split of the money and live the rest of your life happy and healthy."

Others weren't so convinced by the post as a commenter noted "She’s been posting these teenage breakup memes for years. She ain’t going nowhere." Needless to say, you can't post anything on the internet these days without people creating their own stories.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images