If ever you've wanted to own a major piece of music memorabilia, you've got your chance. We previously reported on how Michael Jackson's Moonwalk socks are expected to fetch over a million dollars in the Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auction and now, we can inform you about a number of other highly-valuable items that are up for sale.

As reported by HipHopDX, there are a bunch of insanely rare collector's products available in the auction, which isn't only exclusive to the King of Pop. There are tons of MJ-related things that you can buy but, if you're more of a hip-hop fan -- if you're reading this, you probably are -- then Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G's loot is probably tempting you to spend some serious cash. In addition to all the crazy Jackson belongings that could be yours, Snoop Dogg's weed grinder is up for auction with Biggie's last-autographed copy of "Hyptonize" and Tupac's personal Polaroid photos.



Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Among the Tupac items, signed photos and poems are available but the coolest picture is one of him and his Outlawz messing around with handguns, which should go for around $3,000. As for Snoop's grinder, he hilariously smokes so much weed that he used a coffee grinder to get his bud ready for consumption. After handing over the grinder to a friend, it's now up for sale and should fetch up to $2,500. Biggie's autographed disk is worth approximately $45,000.

Take a look at the full collection here and let us know if you plan on entering a bid!