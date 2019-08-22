Is there anybody in hip-hop with a more compelling story than Snoop Dogg? Maybe so, but few have been as open as The Doggfather. Nearly one week removed from dropping off his latest studio album I Wanna Thank Me, Snoop has enhanced the experience with another installment of his new movie of the same name. Following Part 1, which originally dropped on August 12th, Part 2 has officially arrived to round out the narrative. Kicking off around the time Snoop was rewarded with a star on the Walk Of Fame, with footage of the ceremony interspersed with various interviews.

The film also features clips from his turn on Undisputed, as well as studio footage, various escapades, and testimonies from Dr. Dre, Diddy, Usher, The D.O.C. and many more. Clearly, Snoop has nothing but love from his peers in the industry, and I Wanna Thank Me puts that fact on full display. Not to mention, the fact that he dropped this one for free on YouTube speaks to an integral side of his character. Which is to say, Dogg is for the people.

Be sure to show some love for a genuine icon, and catch the latest part of Snoop's new documentary film below. How do you feel I Wanna Thank Me stacks up with his greater discography?