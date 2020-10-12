I had a friend of mine that would often call Snoop Dogg a sell-out. Not for any other reason except for Snoop's ascent into mainstream stardom. From working with Katy Perry to cheffin' up with Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg's found his way into the homes of middle America without compromising his rap persona. In fact, he's been using it to his advantage.



As we approach a crucial election, Snoop Dogg has transformed hit 2004 hit into a campaign for mail-in voting. "Drop It Like It's Hot" is now the soundtrack to a new voting campaign called "Drop It In The Box" encouraging his fans and Americans to exercise their right to vote through the mail-in option.

"This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release about the DNC-approved commercial. “We need every single American to get out there and vote. It’s time for y’all to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

Snoop Dogg is among the many who've expressed their disdain for President Trump, though he's never actually voted. The rapper revealed in an interview with Big Boy earlier this year that he would be casting his vote for the first time in his life after assuming his criminal record prevented him from exercising his constitutional right.

“I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'mma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said back in June. “For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote ’cause you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Check out the commercial below.