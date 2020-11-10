Not long ago, Snoop Dogg came through and announced yet another brand new studio album, confirming that his upcoming Take It From A G is set to arrive at some point in December. While further details remain relatively low key, it's clear that Snoop has been hard at work putting this one together, taking to Instagram to document some of the ongoing studio sessions. And from the look of it, it's been a nonstop reunion of familiar faces and longtime collaborators, all of whom hold the title of west coast legend.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

From the look of it, Snoop's recent Long Beach studio trip found him crossing paths with no shortage of heavy hitters, including but not exclusive to DJ Quik, Too $hort, King T, The D.O.C himself, and Xzibit. While it's unclear as to whether the session yielded music meant for Take It From A G, perhaps we'll see Big Snoop channeling Big Sean and lining up a "West Coast Cypher" style posse cut. Regardless of the outcome, it's exciting to see Snoop staying tight with some of the artists he came up with. And who knows, if he's going this far down memory lane, maybe we'll even see some production from Dr. Dre when the project rolls around.

Check out the round-up of studio pictures from what appeared to be quite the lively meeting of the minds. Maybe we'll have a better idea as to what Snoop has been cooking up when he decides to share further tracklist details. In the meantime, show some love to the west coast, united and stronger than ever before. Do you think Snoop Dogg taking things back to his roots is exactly what the doctor ordered?