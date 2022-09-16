There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.



Snoop Dogg performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Spice-1 recently sat down with The Art Of Dialogue where he recalled the time when a group of Bloods attempted to ambush Snoop Dogg's trailer on the movie set. Apparently, the Blood members were throwing bottles at Snoop's trailer. Fortunately, an OG Crip from Los Angeles reached out to Spice-1 to de-escalate the situation.

"In so many words, he was like, ‘Go over there and try to calm them n***as down. They’ll listen to you.’ And I’m thinking in the back of my head like, ‘Man, them n***as ain’t gonna listen to me. These n***as don’t know me.’ But since the OG n***a said go over there and holla at them," he recalled.

From there, he went over to the movie set where he saw the gang members outside of Snoop's trailer. Spice-1 explained that they seemed surprised to see him and he managed to leverage their reaction to get them out of the area.

"I was like, ‘Man, they saying y’all were throwing bottles at Snoop’s trailer and shit. The mothafuckas about to call the police. We need to get the fuck outta here ’cause they might be coming.’ And they was like, ‘OK, cool. Let’s bounce the fuck up outta here.’ N***as ain’t trying to see the [police] anyway," he continued, revealing they went went around the corner and bonded over weed.

"So we bounced, walked around the corner and started smoking some weed, wait for the po-pos to smash through," Spice-1 said. "They drove through and left. I dapped the n-ggas and bounced out and went to Snoop’s trailer and started chopping it up with him for a minute, smoking some weed or whatever. I don’t think he knew what I was there for.”

Check the full clip below.