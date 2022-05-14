Snoop Dogg is known for his work as an actor, rapper, and television host, but the 50-year-old is looking to add another title under his belt-- the owner of Twitter. Yesterday (May 13), the "Gin and Juice" artist took to the app to hint at his urge to buy it.

He wrote, "May have 2 buy Twitter now." This comes after Elon Musk, successful businessman and investor, acquired the app for a whopping $44 billion last month. Since his purchase, he's been thinking of ways to revamp the social network. Aside from speaking about his plans to monetize the platform, he also expressed his opinion about Donald Trump being banned from the app, saying he saw it as a "mistake."

James Devaney/Getty Images

Following his remarks, Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., decided to throw out his ideas of how he'd transform Twitter. He wrote, "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC."

Straying away from who he'd employ, he tweeted, "Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say “Hello”. Nah fuck those bots."

He finished his rant off by creating his own hashtag, #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter-- which actually brought in some traction. Twitter users used the tag in their own unique ways, coming up with what would change if the artist became the CEO.

One person wrote, "First step, name change: Welcome to Twizzle #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter." Another joked, "#WhenSnoopBuysTwitter we can type 420 characters."

Check out more hilarious tweets below.