When Nate Robinson took on Jake Paul last weekend, Snoop Dogg was a massive part of the broadcast as he brought his signature humor to the table. Snoop turned out to be a massive hit as he continued to deliver funny lines that made their way to the internet. He even stole the show during the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fight, with many saying that Snoop was the winner of the entire event. Now, Snoop has a deal with Triller, where he will get to call numerous fights in the future.

Last night, Floyd Mayweather announced an exhibition fight against the likes of Logan Paul, that will take place on February 20th of next year. This is set to be a massive fight and, of course, Snoop wants in. Last night, he took to social media saying "I got this," with a microphone emoji.

Considering this isn't a Triller fight, there is no guarantee Snoop will get to be on the call, although we certainly hope it happens, as it will make the fight that much more entertaining.

As for the fight itself, Mayweather is the massive favorite here despite any big size differences. In fact, many fans seem to think this fight is going to be boring although that's what they said about Nate Vs. Jake, and look how that turned out. Perhaps Floyd will be motivated to deliver a quick knockout.